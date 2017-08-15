Alberta boosts Indigenous Construction Centre

Farrah Mitchell may have been eight months pregnant and in the middle of a checkup, but she didn’t let that stop her from applying to a training program at Alberta Indigenous Construction Career Centre.

“I actually applied while I was at the hospital,” Mitchell said with a laugh. “I’m doing this for my babies.”

The 31-year-old mother of (soon to be) four recently finished her second day of training in Alberta Basic Security, a 40-hour course which will help bolster her current designation as an emergency medical responder.

“It will definitely give me year-round opportunity instead of seasonal work,” Mitchell said. "It doesn’t matter if you’re pregnant or not … It’s all about how bad you want it."

On Tuesday, Alberta’s Minister of Labour Christina Gray announced the province is investing $1.5 million through a federal-provincial job program into the centre.

The centre was launched by Norquest College in 2015 as a pilot project in 2015 and connects unemployed Indigenous people with employers while also offering training programs, job coaching, safety training and more. Applicants do not have to be Norquest College students to apply.

“As the youngest and fastest growing demographic in Alberta, (Indigenous peoples) are an integral part of our economy and our communities … That’s why projects like the Alberta Indigenous Construction Careers Centre are important in setting people up for success,” Gray said.

Norquest College President and CEO Jodi Abbott said 1,900 people have walked through the centre’s doors as of last month, and they've helped about 65 per cent of those people find employment.

“The Canada-Alberta Job Fund is helping Indigenous individuals and families to grow their own skills and really grow our society and our economy," shje said.

She said in addition to transportation and funding challenges that most students face, Indigenous people looking to enter the workforce also face cultural or systemic barriers. For example, people from isolated Indigenous communities often don’t have a driver’s license because there’s nowhere nearby to take a test.

Abbott said the college works with employers to ensure they understand challenges facing different communities, and also employ Indigenous staff and elders.