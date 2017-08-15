Edmonton uses photo radar on parks and schools more than highways: Data

An Edmonton software developer says new data suggests public perception of Edmonton’s photo radar program doesn’t ncessarily align with reality.

The city recently started posting the location of photo radar sites online as part of its open data initiative, but Troy Pavlek, who is also running for Edmonton City Council in ward 11, made a Freedom of Information and Protection request to the city last month for the number of hours they spend at each location.

He found that the time spent enforcing at schools and parks (267.72 hours) was more than enforcement at Anthony Henday Drive, the Yellowhead and Whitemud combined (238.78 hours).

“It’s not hard to find anecdotes that photo radar is only on the Henday and never enforces in school zones … according to this data, at this point at time, we have pretty wide misconceptions about the photo radar program,” Pavlek said.

Overall, school and park enforcement made up one quarter of all enforcement hours. Anthony Henday Drive came in second place for targeted enforcement, at 115 hours.

The results must be taken with a grain of salt because they cover one week (July 15 to 21) in the summer. But overall, Pavlek believes it shows the city isn’t using photo radar as just a cash cow.

“This data has the potential to exonerate the photo radar program in the eyes of the program … if I was in the city’s shoes I would be touting this,” he said.

Pavlek also found that of 106 scheduled locations, there was no enforcement at 20 of them, while unscheduled enforcement took place at 21 locations.

He questions why the city deletes the data from week to week and why they only list the locations, but not when enforcement will occur.

“It’s not retained for historical analysis, it’s just ‘On this week, these are the places to avoid’ seems to be the intention,” Pavlek said.

Gerry Shimko, director of Edmonton's office of traffic safety, said part of the reason photo enforcement exists is to create a general perception among the public that regardless of where they drive, their speed is being monitored.

He said they tend to have higher enforcement in areas with high number of proportions, community complaints or in parks and schools.

But he also noted there are different requirements at different times, particularly in summer and winter.

“By looking at it on a spot basis, it doesn’t necessarily give you the overall holistic picture,” he said.

Pavlek said he hopes the city will use their data to consider what parts of the city may need infrastructure changes to get people to slow down.