Taste of Edmonton moving to the Federal Building in 2018

Local food lovers will have to trek west to the Federal Building to sample the goods at Taste of Edmonton next summer.

Renovations on Churchill Square begin in September, meaning several local festivals are seeking alternative homes for the summer of 2018.

The Federal Building is next door to the Alberta legislature, and faces a large plaza with space for food vendors.

“Events Edmonton is pleased with the outcome of our collaboration with the Alberta government and the City of Edmonton to find a temporary home for Taste of Edmonton in 2018," Events Edmonton General Manager Paul Lucas said in a release.

"We have fine-tuned the plan and settled on what works for each of us, while respecting the challenges of the site and ensuring Taste still delivers its key programming elements."