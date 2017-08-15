'We have to be firm': UCP leadership candidate doubles down on Rebel Media opposition

The only United Conservative Party leadership candidate to publicly denounce Rebel Media says the “vast majority” of Albertans are on his side.

Doug Schweitzer called on fellow UCP members to distance themselves from the right-wing media outlet on the weekend, after its controversial coverage of the protest where an anti-racist protester was killed.

While many NDP MLAs denounced the Rebel, Schweitzer’s three leadership competitors did not.

“I think that we have to be firm and say, ‘I’m going to use my own liberty and freedom to choose what platforms I go on. And enough’s enough, we’re not going to participate on these platforms,’ ” Schweitzer told Metro Tuesday.

Rebel Media reporter Faith Goldy was covering the scene in Virgina Saturday, where she decried what she saw as a police “double standard” that favoured anti-racist protesters over “alt-right” protesters.

In the middle of her video spot, the driver plowed into a crowd behind her on video, killing Heather Heyer.

Schweitzer tweeted after the event that the Rebel was “defending Nazis” and has no place in the UCP.

Despite other party members’ silence, the Calgary lawyer said Alberta is a socially moderate province and his stance has garnered positive reactions from most conservatives.

“A lot of these folks before weren’t willing to put their hands up because of the potential attacks that come pretty aggressively from the rabid supporters of Rebel Media. But the vast majority of Albertans are tired of it," Schweitzer said.

"They don’t want this type of politics in Alberta. They don’t want … a platform for people that want to spew hate.”

Former KKK leader David Duke later retweeted a video of Goldy talking about the Charlottesville attack.

UCP leadership candidate Brian Jean has participated in various events staged by the Rebel and his campaign is managed by Hamish Marshall, who works behind the scenes at the Rebel and who also ran federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer’s recent campaign.

When asked if he would denounce the outlet at a media event Monday, Jean said Alberta needs “more media, not less.”

The Rebel’s co-founder and most notable personality Ezra Levant told Metro on Monday he does not support white supremacists or the alt-right movement.

Later that day day, Rebel personality Brian Lilley quit and released a public statement questioning why the outlet sent a reporter to what he called an “anti-Semitic white power rally." Lilley said the Rebel suffers from a “lack of editorial and behavioural judgment" and he had been concerned with its increasingly “harsh tone” on certain issues.