Young boy's swift action saves sister from abduction: Police

Police are praising a young boy for helping save his five-year-old sister after she was abducted in West Edmonton Saturday.

According to a news release, a 37-year-old man abducted the girl when she was outside riding her bike with her older brother, by grabbing her handle bars and leading her away on foot.

The boy ran to a nearby home where he told a family member what happened, and family members headed out in the direction that the suspect fled, finding the girl a block away just minutes later, safe and unharmed.

Police say they responded to a call near 157 Street and 99 Avenue, and they located the male suspect in the area shortly after family members found the girl.

Det. Manuel Illner with the EPS Child Protection Section praised the boy for his "swift action" to protect his sister.

“This young man followed his instincts and certainly did the right thing by running home and notifying family members immediately,” Illner said in the release.

“I encourage all parents to talk to their children about what to do in the event they are approached by a stranger."

Dusty Greg Chalifoux, 37, has been charged with abducting a child under 14 years of age and breaching recognizance.