Alberta will not appeal impaired driving sanction deemed unconstitutional

The Alberta Government will not appeal a ruling that says suspending the licence of impaired drivers until their trial is over is unconstitutional.

In May, the Alberta Court of Appeal ruled that the practise of revoking licenses until someone is aquitted violates a person's charter rights. They also said it risks pushing potentially innocent people to plead guilty in order to get their licence back sooner.

On Wednesday, Alberta’s Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, Kathleen Ganley, said the province would not appeal the decision, and would look at other ways to keep impaired drivers off the road instead.

“As we move forward we will look at other administrative models across the country to see which models and initiatives have been most effective in saving lives, reducing injuries and improving traffic safety,” she said.

“We want to ensure that our laws reduce impaired driving while also being upheld in court.”

Ganley said the province decided not to appeal because they believed there were “legal risks” in trying to get support for their legislation.

Ganley suggested the province could look at British Columbia’s approach, which suspends a licence for 90 days.

The current sanctions will remain in place until May 2018, which means police can still suspend licences at roadside until then.

Between 2012, when the impaired driving legislation was last updated and 2015, when the most recent verified data is available, Alberta saw 311 deaths caused by impaired driving, Ganley said.