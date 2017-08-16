Alberta won't appeal ruling on impaired driving law, will make changes: minister

EDMONTON — The Alberta government will not appeal a ruling that struck down part of its impaired driving legislation that allowed police to suspend the licences of suspected drunk drivers.

Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley says the province will make changes to the law instead.

The Alberta Court of Appeal ruled in May that it was unconstitutional to suspend the licences of drivers who have not yet been found guilty in court.

It said that violates a presumption of innocence.

The ruling put everything on hold for a year, so police officers are still able to suspend licences for now.