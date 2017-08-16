Do Albertans have 'thicker skin' when it comes to hard work?

Albertans might have a higher tolerance for hard work than other Canadians, according to a new survey.

A Leger survey conducted for Monster Canada and released Wednesday shows Albertans are the least likely to leave a job due to work stress (only 19 per cent of respondents said they’ve done that, compared to a national average of 25 per cent) and the least likely to feel overworked (51 per cent, compared to the national average of 58 per cent).

But that doesn’t mean Alberta bosses are going easy on workers.

Only 61 per cent of Albertans say their employer supports work-life balance, which is the lowest in the country.

“It seems to me that they probably have a thicker skin, I might say, or they have stronger tolerance to the amount of work. It could be some sort of a cultural thing – you know, the Alberta economy and all these issues about working,” said Arturo Gallo, Monster’s Canadian Content Manager.

“It might be a misconception, but I think even that has created some sort of reputation amongst Albertans and work.”

The survey did not break down stress by industry, but it did find generational and gender differences.

Across Canada, the survey found men are more likely to report feeling overworked, but women are more likely to leave a job due to stress.

Millenials, meanwhile, are more likely to feel overworked and to leave due to stress than older workers.

Gallo said the purpose of the survey is to encourage employers to create less stressful environments.

“Definitely have open-door policy to their people, listen to them and try to find common ground to ease workload and ease the stress, to avoid people leaving your organization,” he said.