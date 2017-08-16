'It’s not going away' Fentanyl overdose deaths steady in Edmonton

Edmonton continues to see an “unacceptably high” number of fatal overdoses related to fentanyl, despite a marginal decrease from last quarter.

A report released by the province Wednesday shows the fentanyl crisis is holding steady in the city: there were 38 overdose deaths in the second quarter of 2017, compared to 42 in the first quarter of 2017 and 39 in the last quarter of 2016. These numbers include very similar drugs, like carfentanil.

An additional eight people died in Edmonton in the first quarter of 2017 from other opiates, like heroin and morphine.

Overall, 241 Albertans died of fentanyl overdoses in the first six months of 2017.

“It’s still unacceptably high, and still absolutely something we’re looking to break down,” said Dr. Elaine Hyshka, a member of Access to Medically Supervised Injection Services and assistant professor with the University of Alberta’s school of public health.

“There’s still way too many Albertans who are dying from overdose,” she added. “It’s really critical that we keep the focus on this issue and it remains top of mind for all Albertans. Because it’s clear from this data it’s not going away.”

Having said that, she’s encouraged that as of June 30, 18,000 naloxone kits have been given out at pharmacies, and more than 1,700 overdose reversals have been reported, which she believes is a “considerable” underestimation.

The report also shows that the average age of people getting the kits was 31, and most were male, which falls within the demographic that experiences the highest number of overdose deaths.