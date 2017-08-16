It's the time of the season for Fringing

Old Strathcona will be a whimsical wonderland of theatre, outdoor performances and food vendors for the next 11 days at the Fringe Festival returns.

North America’s biggest fringe will have a loaded schedule with 220 shows in 42 venues, plus two outdoor stages and more than 50 street performers.

Thursday’s opening ceremonies, starting at 7 p.m. on the ATB Outdoor Stage, will feature snippets from 35 fringe shows, plus free ticket giveaways and a surreal performance by illusionist Kent Wong.

“Having that idea of artists and audience mixing right off the bat just creates that environment of fun and kind of sets us off and gets us going,” said the festival’s artistic director Murray Utas.

Here are a few examples of what else the 36th annual Fringe has to offer.

Golden Ticket: The festival will post a photo of a “Fringe Fairy” at an Edmonton landmark each day, which you can retweet and hashtag for the chance to win a “golden ticket” for the 2018 festival that will get you 100 free tickets, VIP parking, passes to an artist wrap party, or a dinner with Utas himself.

Holdovers: If you’re out of town or just too busy during Fringe season, don’t worry – Utas will pick six to eight of the best shows and make sure they run for an additional week. He goes to Winnipeg’s fringe ahead of time to take in about 20 shows before they come here, ensuring he can take in as many as possible. “We’ll take some of the shows that were trending in a way, or just have a great buzz as far as being this great show at our festival,” Utas said.

Wine Tent: The Fringe has music, too. Some of Edmonton’s best singer-songwriters will grace the Maclab Wine Tent stage, including Caley Thomas, Jay Gilday, Lyra Brown, Kimberley MacGregor and more.

Kids’ Fringe: The festival has expanded its space for the youngest festivalgoers at Light Horse Park, with a fairy garden where they can find and count fairies, make a craft, high five a volunteer and get a passport to exchange for free ice cream. On the second Thursday and Friday, it will stay open late so kids can take in Cree powwow dancing, a strongwoman show, and a workshop from Rhythm Speaks b-boys.