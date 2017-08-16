Subcommittee reviewing Alberta MLA expenses after controversies

A subcommittee reviewing rules around MLA expenses will meet in mid-September, after recent controversies around a former United Conservative Party MLA sparked calls for change.

A multi-party subcommittee struck in September 2016 has been looking at “an extensive review of all orders and guidelines” around expenses, but no timeline has been set for changes according to Alex McCuaig, Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta.

“The subcommittee is looking at these orders and it will be up to them to determine how they’d like to put forth recommendations, if there are any,” he said.

The subcommittee, led by NDP MLA Thomas Dang, will hold its next meeting Sept. 14.

The Alberta Party plans to have results faster, however.

The party is conducting its own “deep dive” review into living allowances and will bring amendments forward in September that could add new penalties and clarify definitions, according to a spokesperson.

Party leader Greg Clark called on former United Conservative Party MLA Derek Fildebrandt Monday to explain why he claimed per-diem while at the same time claiming expenses for meals on nine occasions, alleging Fildebrandt was “double dipping” on the taxpayer dime.

McCuaig said the Legislative Assembly Office is investigating those claims.

Fildebrandt, a former director with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, was criticized last week for leasing his downtown Edmonton executive apartment out on AirBnb while claiming a housing allowance on the same property – which McCuaig said did not contravene current rules.

On Tuesday night, Fildebrandt issued a statement saying he was stepping down from the UCP to sit as an independent.

Canadian Taxpayers Federation Interim Alberta Director Colin Craig said the problem goes much deeper than one troubled MLA.

He said a 2012 CTF report found some MLAs use housing allowances to pay down mortgages on homes they've purchased, and said it’s common practice for MLAs across parties to get paid out for gas receipts on top of per-kilometre mileage reimbursements.

“You’re paying someone twice for the same expense,” Craig said.

“If you go and look at the MLA expenses that are posted online, you’ll see that MLAs across the political spectrum will claim this and it’s quite common. But it’s really not fair to the taxpayer.”

Craig is calling for an extensive review of MLA expenses.

“For starters, a review could make sure that the rules are being followed, and also such a review could fix up the rules in places where they need to be either clarified or improved,” he said.

***

A claimant “may claim reimbursement of the following expenses incurred by travelling for Government business, attending a government sponsored seminar, pre-retirement seminar, or interview selection panel," according to the Alberta government’s Travel, Meal and Hospitality Expenses Policy:

• air fare

• automobile rental

• rail fare

• excess baggage charges where extra equipment is required because of duties being performed

• charges for electronic communication related to government business

• charges for business related phone calls

• inter-municipal bus fares, including airport bus