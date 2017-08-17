Anthony at Your Service celebrates 5 years of business success in Edmonton

Deborah Barrett didn’t intend to start a business when she put her son Anthony to work with a few small delivery jobs five years ago.

She was just trying to give some structure to Anthony's day. Her son, who has autism and is non-verbal, had not found work after leaving high school – a struggle shared with many adults who have intellectual disabilities.

“It’s like a void. There’s nothing out there. So figuring out how they’re going to spend their day, other than video games or watching TV or something, is really a problem,” Deborah said.

But after Anthony made some small deliveries with his assistant Mikey Hamm, Hamm made a video about their work and posted it on YouTube.

Suddenly, Deborah was flooded with calls, and Anthony At Your Service was born.

The delivery company, which now employs 15 adults with intellectual disabilities, celebrated its fifth birthday Thursday.

Workers deliver all manner of items and also do catering, flyers and envelope stuffing. One client has them deliver three meals a day, and two men have them make monthly flower deliveries to their significant others.

“We’re not couriers, we do customized deliveries. So we get it there when you want it there, not when it’s going to fit on our route,” Deborah said.

She said Anthony and his co-workers love the delivery work.

But it’s about more than that.

She said the job is also changing people’s perspectives on adults with intellectual disabilities.

“There’s still that underlying (attitude of), ‘Well you’re disabled, maybe you’re not quite up to anything.’ For a lot of our guys, this gives them pride and self esteem and focus,” Deborah said.

“It’s working, it’s community participation, it’s realizing that you have something to contribute, that other people want you to help them and it’s not always the other way around.”

Anthony at Your Service just developed a new internal app, and Deborah hopes to soon make it external to improve the customer experience.

Dragana Breberin has been using the business almost since its inception, after she was seriously injured in a car accident and lost the ability to drive and to pick up items with her hands.

She sends a grocery list to the business once a week, and Anthony and Mikey pick them up and deliver them to her.

“They’re very dependable and they’re very sympathetic to what I need. We’re helping each other, which I think is absolutely fantastic,” Breberin said, adding it was very difficult to find a service that met her needs in Edmonton.

“It’s a terribly important thing that they’re doing.”