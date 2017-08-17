'Dramatic change': Industry says new dental fee guide will lower prices

A new dental fee guide aimed at lowering prices across Alberta could actually result in patients paying more, some healthcare advocates worry.

The Alberta Dental Association and College released the guide Thursday – the result of a collaboration with the provincial health ministry in response to a 2016 government report that showed Alberta has the highest fees in Canada.

The association’s president, Dr. Mintoo Basahti, said the guide will start to lower fees immediately, though dentists are not required to adhere to it.

“This is a dramatic change and real downward pressure on fees in Alberta,” Basahti said.

Basahti said the guide will empower patients to negotiate with their dentists, and dentists are likely to lower their prices because they won’t want to be seen as “outliers.”

Friends of Medicare Executive Director Sandra Azocar said the guide does not go far enough, as it only recomends a roughly a three-per cent reduction.

Even then, she said it doesn’t have teeth if there is no requirement for dentists to follow it.

“A fee guide is welcome in that we haven’t had one for over 20 years, but I don’t think it truly addresses the affordability issue,” she said.

Azocar is also that insurance companies will use the guide to lower their coverage based on its recommendations, which will result in a loss for patients if dentists do not lower fees accordingly.

“What might happen is people will be put in a position where they have to pay more out of pocket. And that’s a concern,” she said.

Basahti said he does not know what insurance companies will do.

“I think they should be happy that we actually have done what they’ve been asking for a long time, which is to give them a guide as they have in other provinces,” he said.

“This will give everyone a playbook to work from, which we haven’t had in Alberta in a long time.”

Alberta ditched its previous fee guide two decades ago under pressure from the Consumer Association of Canada.

Basahti said the Alberta government expected other provinces to follow suit, but that never happened.

A 2016 report found a broad variance of prices in Alberta, but higher rates than other provinces almost across the board.

On average, a basic checkup cost 146% more in Alberta than B.C., 112% more than Ontario and 106% more than Saskatchewan.