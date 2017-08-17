Snowbirds will be doing a pass over Edmonton Thursday afternoon

Heads up, Edmonton—the Snowbirds are coming to town.

One of Canada's most famous teams of aerobatic pilots—also known as Canadian Forces 431 (AD) Squadron—will be doing a flyover of the city Thursday afternoon.

At about 4:00 p.m., conditions permitting, they'll be flying across the city with smoke on, first cutting south to north, then east to west.

The team is in the area for the Edmonton Air Show, happening at Villeneuve Airport this weekend.

Tickets are still available for the weekend online.