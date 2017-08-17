News / Edmonton

Snowbirds will be doing a pass over Edmonton Thursday afternoon

The aerobatic team is in town for the Edmonton Airshow this weekend

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds took to the skies above Kempenfelt Bay in Barrie on June 28 for an early kick off to Canada 150 celebrations.

Jim Howell photo / Melbourne, Martin

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds took to the skies above Kempenfelt Bay in Barrie on June 28 for an early kick off to Canada 150 celebrations.

Heads up, Edmonton—the Snowbirds are coming to town.

One of Canada's most famous teams of aerobatic pilots—also known as Canadian Forces 431 (AD) Squadron—will be doing a flyover of the city Thursday afternoon.

At about 4:00 p.m., conditions permitting, they'll be flying across the city with smoke on, first cutting south to north, then east to west.

The team is in the area for the Edmonton Air Show, happening at Villeneuve Airport this weekend.

Tickets are still available for the weekend online.

ETS is doing a Park n Ride from the Calder and Lewis Estates lots, free with an airshow ticket.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Edmonton Views