Black Lives Matter sounds alarm over street-check information sharing

Black Lives Matter’s Edmonton chapter is calling for a halt on police services sharing street-check information with outside agencies.

The group filed a freedom of information request with the Edmonton Police Service seeking current and past EPS policy of information sharing of street checks, and whether that data has been shared with outside agencies including CSIS or Canada Border Services Agency.



Police responded saying they could not find any policy related to the sharing of street checks.

“It does demonstrate that they have no information sharing policy and it’s pretty concerning for us,” said Black Lives Matter Edmonton’s policing co-chair Bashir Mohamed.

EPS also said in its response that the group would have to pay a fee to obtain information on whether street-check information has been shared with outside agencies.

Police services in Ontario do share street-check information with agencies like RCMP and CSIS as part of a provincial counter-terrorism plan, and Mohamed is concerned it could be happening in Alberta as well.

“If they’re treating the information like any other data then it’s a little concerning, because someone who is street checked is innocent, versus somebody who may have a battery or assault charge,” Mohamed said. "Their information, effectively, is being treated the same even though one person has not been suspected of a crime.”

Mohamed said information sharing is a “monumental privacy breach,” especially toward black and Indigenous Edmontonians, who are disproportionately carded.

The group is asking for police to put a halt on sharing – if it is happening – until a policy is put in place.

EPS did not provide a statement by deadline.

Alberta Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley issued a statement saying the province is still reviewing street check policies, and the community consultation component is the next step in the review.