Thirty years after Black Friday, Edmonton business expands to Europe

An Edmonton company that was devastated by Black Friday thirty years ago just opened a new European headquarters.

Silent-Aire, an HVAC engineering and data centre manufacturing company, announced this month it has acquired RMI Engineering Ltd. in Dublin to ship in and around Europe, adding 90 employees to grow its global team to more than 900.

Dan Leckelt and his brother Lindsey started working in the family business as teenagers, under the name Strathcona Ventilation, and saw it through July 31, 1987, when its facility was destroyed by the raging twister that killed 27 people.

“I remember my brother and I were at the movie theatre in Sherwood Park and the lights went out. We heard a tornado, there was a big storm, and everyone poured into the lobby there,” he said.

“Our mom showed up there like two hours later. Of course this is back before cellphones were around. And she was crying and soaking wet.”

The brothers helped pick up the pieces, cleaning file folders with sand and grit in them for “weeks on end” as the family moved into a smaller facility.

“The recovery was slow,” Dan said. “And then by the time the recovery came, there was a recession there in the early '90s, which was another setback.”

Dan graduated high school in 1992 and became a civil engineer, while Lindsey became a mechanical engineer.

The company diversified and changed its name to Silent-Aire in 1994, and the brothers have found global success, with another headquarter in the U.S.

They still live in Edmonton and own the Stony Plain Eagles AAA and Spruce Grove Junior A Saints hockey teams.

Dan said the devastating tornado taught them an invaluable business lesson.

“I think it taught my brother and I a lot on staying power. You are going to have hurdles in business, and how you overcome those challenges is what your character is,” he said.