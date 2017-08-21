'It’s kind of cool': Residents can't get enough of new 'accidental beach' in river valley

When the Cloverdale footbridge was taken down last year, Carol McDonald was disappointed.

Then, the Riverdale resident got an unlikely consolation prize: thanks to construction on the new LRT crossing, a massive “accidental beach” has formed near where the footbridge used to stand.

“It’s kind of cool, I don’t know if it’s gonna last, but for now it’s a lot of fun," she said. “It’s pleasant to have a beach."

McDonald discovered the spot last month, and has been frequenting it ever since with her dog Barkley. She's not alone--on Monday afternoon, a dozen people were walking, biking and sunbathing on the stretch of sand that extends roughly three city blocks.

She hopes that the beach will be here to stay.

“I believe in a natural river valley,” she said. “Not that I’m opposed to any (beach) development but if it can be done and maintained, that would be great."

The beach is a result of spring runoff from the bridge construction site. Now it stretches along the bottom of a trail north of the Cloverdale neighbourhood.

The only way to access it is a steep path covered in overgrown branches. McDonald says she wants to install ropes to make the descent easier.

Coun. Scott McKeen told Metro he thinks the beach is fantastic, and the city should use it as an example to create more recreational spaces along the river.

“We should, as a community, look at ways of preserving or reproducing that,” he said.

McKeen says that most people still believe the water is polluted because of past “beaver fever” scares, resulting from livestock runoff and storm sewer outfalls directed into the river. But according to him, water quality has improved.

“The North Saskatchewan river is clean, and underutilized as a recreation resource for swimming, boating, fishing,” he said. “I would love to see this community explore new ways to enhance those recreational opportunities.”

McKeen hopes to see an initiative after the election to gather data about the true water quality, and other options for improving recreational use of the river.

“Alberta doesn’t have the same amount of lakes that Saskatchewan or Manitoba has, so we’re a little starved for swimming and recreational opportunities,” he said.