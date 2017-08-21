Partial eclipse begins in Edmonton, as people line up for viewing parties around the city

As the partial solar eclipse got underway at 10:24 a.m. Monday morning, Edmontonians were ready—many had been lined up outside the Telus World of Science for a couple of hours already.

TWOS had all of their appropriate telescopes set to view the eclipse, as well as a number of extra ones provided by amateur astronomers.

Edmonton is too far north for the path of totality, or the swath of North America expected to be plunged into darkness as the moon blocks out the sun.

But at the eclipse's peak at approximately 11:35 a.m., we're expected to see the moon block out 70 per cent of the sun's rays, resulting in a slight dimming.

Bruce McCurdy with the TWOSE told Metro that the eclipse will begin at 10:24 a.m. and end at 12:49 p.m.

He warns people not to look directly at the sun, but to use safety glasses or a special telescope instead.

