Syrian refugees facing challenges three years after settlement

The giving nature of Edmontonians has led to an “increased sense of safety and belonging” among Syrian refugees, but they still face significant challenges with accessing health care, employment and affordable housing.

On Monday, three agencies involved with settling Syrian refugees in Edmonton provided an update to the city’s Community and Public Services Committee, as they approach the three-year mark since Syrian refugees first arrived here.

The good news is Edmontonians have been welcoming, and city initiatives such as the Leisure Access Pass and Low-Income Transit Pass have been a “huge relief” to families, said Ricki Justice with the Edmonton Mennonite Centre for Newcomers.

But barriers to integrating into society still exist. Employment is a challenge, and Justice says employers need to be more proactive to create culturally-inclusive workplaces that also offer employer-driven English language training

Niga Jalal, with Multicultural Health Brokers, said many of the refugees have “microenterprise” ideas and cited an example of a single mother who started a catering business.

“We know they don’t want to rely on social services, but right now employment is really low … They’re finding they can’t find employment, so they’re creating their own employment,” Jalal said.

Access to culturally appropriate mental health counselling is limited, Jalal added, with wait times hovering around the six-week mark.

Lastly, while a lack of affordable housing is a citywide issue, the challenge is particularly acute for Syrian families as they are often large, multi-generational families, said Mohamed Huque, with the Islamic Family and Social Services Association.

“When you consider a family of eight … after their first year of staying with relatives, how can we practically expect them to pay market rent on a four bedroom house?”

Wait times with Capital Region Housing can range from two to five years and the association is finding that client's are spending a large portion of their monthly income on rent. That has led to an impact on their emergency financial assistance program, with 90 per cent of participants asking for help with paying rent.

One of the most positive developments is mothers embracing English language programs at an impressive rate, Jalal said.

"We got 180 women into language classes who otherwise would have stayed at home with their kids, so that was huge in terms of reduction of isolation for women."