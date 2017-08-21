'The most vulnerable people in our city:' Edmonton mulls sanctuary city policy

Edmonton could soon follow in the footsteps of Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal by declaring itself a sanctuary city for people in Canada without legal immigration status.

On Monday, the city’s Community and Public Services Committee asked administration to provide an analysis and draft policy on how becoming a sanctuary city would impact city services.

The Access Without Fear Initiative would ensure municipal services are available for those without legal immigration status, also known as undocumented workers, without the fear of them being reported to Canada Border Services Agency.

“I’m hoping that analysis or implication would be part of this. Because I think this is central for us to make sure we do a good job,” Ward 2 Coun. Bev Esslinger said.

The committee heard from several speakers, including Athabasca University Assistant Professor Jason Foster, who has been researching the plight of temporary foreign workers for about a decade.

Foster said many of the current people who are undocumented arrived in the city legally.

However, when the previous federal government created a (now scrapped) ‘four-in, four-out’ policy for the temporary foreign worker program, meaning people had to leave after four years, thousands of workers lost their work permits and were left in limbo.

“The time has come for the City of Edmonton to examine how it could help be part of the solution,” Foster said. “The research we have conducted shows undocumented workers in Edmonton live a very precarious life.”

According to Foster, about 5,000 to 30,000 undocumented workers reside in Edmonton. They face limited access to health care, education, transportation and housing, often due to a lack of formal documentation such as proof of permanent residence.

“Every aspect of life that we take for granted becomes a challenge,” Foster said.

Furthermore, undocumented workers are often hesitant to give out personal information to government agencies in fear of their undocumented status being discovered and reported. Typically, they are especially wary of police, Foster said.

“That fear makes them more vulnerable and more at risk,” he said.

Foster urged the city help undocumented residents by making it easier for them to access recreational services, libraries and public transit.

“These services don’t change the basic reality of being undocumented in our city. But they do make life more bearable,” he said.

Ward 8 Coun. Ben Henderson said it’s one thing for the city to have a sanctuary city strategy, but they also need other levels of government to get on board.

Ward 6 Coun. Scott McKeen was disturbed to hear instances of how sex traffickers are using people’s undocumented status against them. Other presenters told stories of children being pulled out of schools once their parents’ work permits expired.

“These are some of the most vulnerable people in our city and I think it’s incumbent on us to do the Canadian thing … and be compassionate,” McKeen said.

Once administration’s analysis returns to committee, they plan to consult other levels of government, school boards and the Edmonton Police Commission to develop an approach for the Access Without Fear Initiative.

Edmonton Police Service Deputy Chief Brian Simpson told council Canada does not have a 'you're caught, you're out' policy, and that the service has empathy when dealing with undocumented individuals. They do sometimes share information with Canada Border Services Agency for investigative purposes.