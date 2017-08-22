AHS warns Edmonton-area women after caller asks for fake breast self-exams

Alberta Health Services is warning women in the Edmonton area and northern Alberta after a string of fake calls regarding breast screening results.

According to a release sent to media Tuesday, AHS has gotten reports of eight women who have recieved a call from a man claiming to be from a "medical imaging facility."

The man provides fake results from a breast screening exam, them asks the woman to do an immediate breast self-exam, while remaining on the phone.

The calls happened in Edmonton, Barrhead and Athabasca.

AHS officials say that staff might call to discuss an appointment with patients, but will never ask for a breast exam to be conducted over the phone.

They're asking anyone who recieves a simliar call to hang up, note the time and other details and contact police.

Anyone who has recieved a call in the past is also asked to contact law enforcement.