Alberta appealing ruling that called beer tax 'discriminatory'

The Alberta government isn’t backing down on their plan to cut taxes for small craft breweries despite an expert panel saying it violates Canada’s Agreement on Internal Trade.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Joe Ceci said the government will appeal a ruling that called the Small Brewers Development Program “discriminatory” against out-of-province beers.

The panel is assembled under the Agreement on Internal Trade to resolve disputes, which in this case was between Calgary-based Artisan Ales and the Government of Alberta.

Artisan imports beer from other provinces, and launched the challenge after seeing their sales decrease by 33 per cent over a 12-month period.

But Ceci said the program is good for Alberta business — he said 18 small breweries have opened since the brewers program was instated.

“We stand firmly with Alberta small breweries … We’ll be developing our legal challenge to address the good program we have in place, which is achieving results,” he said.

In July 2016, the Alberta government introduced a new tax of $1.25 per litre for all breweries. But there was a loophole for local brews: the new policy introduced a rebate program for Alberta-based small breweries to make them more competitive, which had some out-of-province breweries calling foul.

Derek From, a lawyer with the Canadian Constitution Foundation (who represented Artisan Ales), said he doesn’t see the Agreement on Internal Trade panel seeing things differently this time around.

He points to section 121 of The Constitution Act, which he says guarantees free trade between provinces.

“It looks to me the deck is stacked against them,” he said. “But there’s no guarantees.”

“There’s a very strong reason to think the next panel will decide the same way.”

Edmonton-based Situation Brewing Company founder Wayne Sheridan said the province’s rebate program has been a huge boon for Alberta’s craft beer industry.

He said without a helping hand, small breweries simply couldn’t compete against large multinational companies because their cost base is seven to 10 times higher per litre of beer.

“The interprovincial piece is important, but not as important as differentiating the cost structure between us and big beer,” he said.

He’s waiting to see how the province will support small brewers if their appeal fails.