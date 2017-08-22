Edmonton police say fire that killed baby boy is arson; mother in hospital

EDMONTON — A five-month old baby has died and his 29-year-old mother was in hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early morning house fire in Edmonton.

Police say firefighters responded to the fire in southwest Edmonton just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Eight people were in the home at the time and six escaped safely.

Police say all eight were taken to taken to hospital, where the baby boy died.

The people in the residence are not all related.

Police say the fire is suspicious and the arson squad along with homicide detectives are investigating.