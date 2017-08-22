'Sad, chaotic': Arson leaves baby dead, mom with life-threatening injuries

A five-month-old baby is dead and his mother is in critical condition after a southwest Edmonton fire that police have deemed a homicide.

Fire crews arrived at 1040 Armitage Crescent SW around 4 a.m. Tuesday to find it “fully involved in flames,” according to Edmonton Fire Rescue spokesperson Maya Filipovic.

Six people made it out of the house before firefighters arrived, but the 29-year-old mother and her baby son were still upstairs.

“They were trapped on the second floor,” Filipovic said.

Firefighters rescued the mom and baby from the house, but the baby succumbed to his injuries.

The other six who escaped the house were also taken to hospital, but not in critical condition, officials said.

The fire was under control before 5:30 a.m.

Police had taken over the investigation by afternoon, with arson and homicide detectives combing through the burned-out structure.

Police said later Tuesday that the fire was caused by arson.

Muhammad Khan, who lives around the corner, said he woke up to see firefighters and neighbours outside as the house burned.

“It was a sad, chaotic situation. We were just hoping they were out of the house, whoever lives there,” Khan said.

He said he would often see a man who lived at the house outside doing yard work, but he did not know anything else about the tenants.

He had heard that the man had a wife and baby, as well as tenants who are not part of the family.

Police said the others who escaped the fire included a 58-year-old male, a 40-year-old male, a 24-year-old male, a 35-year-old female, a seven-year-old child and a five-year-old child.