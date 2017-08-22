'We’re at the leading edge:' Edmonton conceives proposed parental leave for councillors

Edmonton could become the first city in Canada to cover paid parental leave for elected officials, if the proposal is approved.

Currently, a councillor can be disqualified from council if they are absent from all regular council meetings for a consecutive eight-week period.

Under the new policy, councillors and the mayor would be eligible to take up to 26 weeks of parental leave. An upcoming change to the Municipal Government Act allows municipalities to create bylaws to develop their own parental leave policies.

A councillor would get their full salary for the first 10 weeks of parental leave. For the remaining time, if the elected official continues to work for constituents, they can receive a percentage of their regular salary, based on how much of their regular duties they’re still fulfilling.

“What I appreciate a lot about this policy is there’s a lot of flexibility for the councillor or mayor to determine what’s appropriate under the circumstances,” Mayor Don Iveson said while debating the issue with executive committee on Tuesday.

The policy would also apply to adoptions. Councillors would have to notify the city clerk six weeks in advance of their leave.

Administration said when researching policies, there were few Canadian precedents. The City of Toronto Act says council members will not lose their seats due to absences related to the birth or adoption of a child, but does not explicitly include paid leave.

Equivalent policies were largely found in European cities.

“We’re really at the leading edge of doing this,” Ward 2 Coun. Bev Esslinger said.

Administration has put forward several options for interim representation for a councillor’s ward when they go on parental leave. They will have some flexibility; councillors can implement a partner system and enlist another councillor to help out, or delegate work to staff.

But Ward 9 Coun. Bryan Anderson wondered if it would make sense for councillors to just work from home.

“It seems to me anyone should be able to read their emails, respond by email or text or phone (and) send issues to the administration for completion,” he said.

That would be left to the discretion of the elected official, administration said.

One of the hopes is that the policy will encourage more women to enter politics.

“The reality is we don’t want politics to get in the way,” Esslinger said. “We want men and women at that child-bearing age to be able to take the leave to support their family.”