Autopsy confirms baby died from smoke inhalation after Edmonton house fire

The five-month-old boy who died in a south Edmonton house fire this week succumbed to smoke inhalation, an autopsy confirmed Wednesday.

The boy's mother, meanwhile, remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Fire crews arrived at 1040 Armitage Crescent SW around 4 a.m. Tuesday to a fully involved fire.

Six people, including the baby's father, made it out of the house before firefighters arrived, but the 29-year-old woman and her baby son were still upstairs.

Firefighters pulled them from the house, but the baby died later in hospital.

The other six who escaped the house were also taken to hospital, but were not in critical condition.

Police determined the fire was caused by arson and have deemed the baby's death a homicide.