Made-in-Edmonton submachine guns seized, two arrested

Police seized four prohibited firearms from two Edmonton homes this month that they say were made at a machinist shop just outside the city.



The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) arrested two suspects on Aug. 17, following an eight-month investigation, and seized a Beretta handgun equipped with a suppressor; a modified Suomi submachine gun with two oversized magazines; and two homemade MAC-11 submachine guns outfitted with suppressors and oversized magazines.

Edmonton Police Service and RCMP helped search the Edmonton homes as well as a rural property in Parkland County were they believe the guns were made.

ALERT officials said in a press release Wednesday the MAC-11s appeared to have been manufactured at a professional-grade machinist shop without the knowledge of the shop's owner. The guns were fully automatic, "with one trigger pull resulting in the entire magazine of 30 rounds being fired in just seconds."

