Edmonton takes new approach to open space with approval of new policy

Edmonton’s new Breathe Green Network Strategy will ensure open space is always a piece of the puzzle when planning neighbourhoods.

The policy, approved on Wednesday, is the city’s first city-wide strategic plan for parks and open spaces.

It represents a shift from primarily looking at parks to a more holistic approach of ensuring neighbourhoods have a mix of quiet, contemplative parks, playgrounds and recreational components.

“This is the very first plan that is comprehensive in looking at all areas of the city. And it’s recognizing that not all areas are the same,” said Geoff Smith, a senior planner with the city.

In the past, the city looked at park services from a quantity perspective, generally measured in number of hectares of open space per 1,000 people. But the new policy recognizes that it’s not just about quantity of open space, but the quality of space and what amenities are put there.

“It goes beyond simply supply,” Smith said.

While the policy is focused on the entire city, one major component will be more “wellness” open space in downtown and in central Edmonton, such as playgrounds, to reflect more families moving into the area. The downtown population is expected to nearly double by 2030.

“Downtown Edmonton is going to look very different in the coming years and decades. So it’s important we understand the needs of that growing population in the downtown,” Smith said.

The ultimate goal of Breathe is to ensure every part of the city, including areas that are already developed, have adequate open space.