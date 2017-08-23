Jailhouse suite: Bride, groom arrested in Edmonton after post-wedding bar brawl

EDMONTON — A bride and groom spent their first night of wedded bliss in jail when Edmonton police arrested them after a post-wedding brawl in a downtown bar.

It’s unclear how it all started, but photos and videos posted on social media show the fight on the weekend spilling out of the Denizen Hall bar and onto the street.

Witnesses say the bride was right in the middle of it.

Police say she was charged with assault and the groom was charged with mischief.

Their names have not been released.

Witness Matt Machado told CTV Edmonton that the doors to the bar just exploded open and bodies stared piling out.

“It was just absolutely ridiculous and absolutely absurd,” Machado said.

“The bride is just swinging and the melee ends up on the sidewalk,” said another witness.

“As we’re watching, you just see this girl in a wedding dress right in the middle of it,” a third witness recalled.

Images and videos of the brawl were posted online. “Your wedding is trash,” one user wrote in a tweet, which included a photo of the bride sitting outside next to security staff.