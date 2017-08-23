New University of Alberta research could help tackle 'nitrogen problem'

New research out of Edmonton could help solve Earth’s “nitrogen problem.”

Lisa Stein, a biological sciences professor at the University of Alberta, said a recently identified ammonia-oxidizing microbe could hold big answers in the fight against climate change.

“The human input of fixed nitrogen to the atmosphere is more than all natural forces combined. So we have a runaway environmental problem with the nitrogen cycle,” Stein said.

Stein worked with an international team, including her former student Dimitri Kits who is now at the University of Vienna, to isolate the microbe Nitrospira inopinata.

The microbe efficiently consumes ammonium as an energy source, acting as a sponge to reduce ammonium that contributes to numerous environmental problems.

Stein explains humans’ “massive” nitrogen input has thrown off the Earth’s balance because we use it to create fertilizer for food through the Haber-Bosch chemical process, which adds ammonium into the environment.

That leads to dead zones in oceans and a greenhouse gas effect that is three hundred times that of carbon dioxide, if measured on a molecule-to-molecule basis.

“It gives us some hope that if we can harness the potential of this microbe in engineered systems, we could reduce that pollution that’s caused by ammonia input,” Stein said.

Practical applications of the findings include wastewater treatment – by developing more efficient biofilms – as well as drinking water, soil purification and climate change research.

Stein said older wastewater facilities emit large amounts of the greenhouse gas nitrous oxide, and that could be offset by new processes using Nitrospira inopinata.



“We can employ this microbe, create new types of wastewater treatment systems, and have this microbe process nitrogen instead of the organisms that are causing pollution downstream,” she said.