Province sets public meetings on Daylight Saving Time

Got something to say about Daylight Saving Time?

The province has scheduled a series of public meetings to gather input on Bill 203, the Alberta Standard Time Act, which could eliminate the practice of changing our clocks twice a year.

The Standing Committee on Alberta's Economic Future will host the meetings as the second phase of the government's public consultation process.

“We are pleased to have received a significant amount of written feedback from Albertans during the first phase of our review of Bill 203,” said committe chair and MLA Graham Sucha. “It is important that we also meet with people in the province in person in order to hear their thoughts on Bill 203.”

MLA Thomas Dang put the bill forward in January.