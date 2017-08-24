Alberta launching street check consultations this month

The Alberta government is set to launch community consultations on street checks this month.

The province will issue written surveys to "community groups from across Alberta," according to a press release sent out Thursday morning.

The survey asks questions around how police interact with the public, collection of personal information and police officer training.

“It is vital for us to hear from community groups on this issue and receive their feedback," Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Kathleen Ganley said in the release. "Our goal is to draft a provincial guideline to ensure the rights of the public are respected, while still allowing community policing that engages with the public. We believe a provincial guideline will provide consistent rules for all police to follow.”

Participants will have six weeks to provide their responses.