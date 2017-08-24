Alberta to survey groups as it drafts guidelines on police street checks

EDMONTON — The Alberta government will launch community consultations later this month to help draft new guidelines around the controversial practice of police street checks.

Community groups across the province will receive a written survey that includes questions about how police interact with the public, collection of personal information and officer training.

Participants will have six weeks to provide their responses.

Street checks, also known as carding, are criticized by some human rights and advocacy groups who argue they disproportionately target certain ethnic groups.

Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley says goal is to draft a provincial guideline to ensure the rights of the public are respected, while still allowing community policing that engages with the public.

The Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police says it supports the consultation, but maintains the checks are a critical component of how police officers do their day to day work.

The organization says in a news release it has facts that illustrate how street checks assist with ongoing investigations, help prevent criminal activity and contribute to public safety.

Last month, the Edmonton Police Commission agreed to an external review of street checks by city police.