Edmonton's first Chinese Valentine's Day celebrates love among the stars

Wai-Ling Lennon is hoping to breath new life into old traditions through a Valentine’s festival from an ancient era.

Edmonton is hosting the first Chinese Valentine’s Day, also known as the The Qi Qiao Festival (七夕節), on Saturday and Sunday at the Edmonton Chinatown Multicultural Centre.

“One of the reasons I want to do it is because this festival is almost forgotten,” said Lennon, who is the director of programs at Edmonton Chinatown Chinese Library.

The festival dates back to at least 1,600 years ago, when girls in China would look to the stars and hope that their prayers for love would be answered.

The tradition is traced to the famous love story of Zhi Nu, the Chinese Weaver Goddess, and Niu Lang, a mortal cow herder. The Jade Emperor, a deity in Chinese culture, was angry at Zhi Nu for marrying a mortal, and created a river in the sky to separate the two lovers, who resided in heaven.

Two stars are separated by the Milky Way: Altair and Vega. Chinese mythology says that once a year, on the seventh day of the seventh month in the lunar calendar, all the magpies in the world take pity on Zhi Nu and Niu Lang and form a bridge between the stars so they can meet.

“These two stars are very easy to see in this time of the year,” Lennon said.

The festival celebrates astronomy, love and the traditional roles of men and women in Chinese society. The cow herder represents working families, while Zhi Nu represents how women would weave fabric at home to sell for the family.

And while the gender roles have evolved since then, the fundamental pillars of a successful relationship are enduring, Lennon said.

“There's a lot of love, dedication and patience … We want to bring back these values."

The opening ceremony will take place on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., with a seminar on Cantonese opera costume design and manufacturing.

On Sunday, the day of the festival, attendees can observe a traditional worship ceremony and activities to honour Zhi Nu such as an embroidery workshop and needle-threading contest.

In ancient Chinese culture, people believed that if a group of girls had a needle-threading contest, whoever threaded the needle fastest would get married first.

“It’s important because I want to show the change in society,” Lennon said. “Back then, women had no role in choosing their spouse, so they prayed … Now we cherish the freedom to choose our spouse. So choose wisely, right?”