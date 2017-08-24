Edmonton's transit network receives 'B' grade on new report card

Edmonton’s transit network has made strides to be proud of, but the city’s got some homework to do before earning an “A” grade, says a transportation advocate and city councillor from British Columbia.

Nathan Pachal is the co-founder of South Fraser OnTrax, a sustainable transit organization and a councillor in Langley.

He recently compiled the 2017 Transit Report Card of Major Canadian Regions and granted Edmonton a “B” grade. That’s down from an “A” in 2013.

The grades are based on numbers the municipalities provided to the Canadian Urban Transit Association in 2015, so they don’t cover recent transit configurations.

But the numbers still provide valuable insight into where Edmonton leads and where there’s room for improvement, Pachal said. The report compares Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto/Hamilton.

“Edmonton, specifically one area where they have a claim to fame is the lowest operating cost per service hour ($146.10) in the nation,” Pachal said. “That’s a really good thing to be proud of.”

However, the grade was also affected by the amount of money Edmonton collects, or doesn’t collect, from riders.

The city has the lowest proportion of operating expenses covered by fares in the country, at 41 per cent. Pachal said the average is closer to 50 per cent.

However, the city says that’s actually the number they aim for. Spokesperson Tarra Kongsrude said they take in less because of subsidized fare options it offers to seniors, children, students and low-income citizens.

Edmonton also saw improvement in “efficiency,” which measures how well a city matches transit service with demand. Edmonton saw an improvement in its score from 16.1 in 2013 to 19.7 in 2015.

“Compare that to its peers, everyone else is just around the same number. So they’ve made huge gains,” Pachal said.

Edmonton Transit branch manager Eddie Robar said the city has been working hard to improve service efficiency and is glad that has been recognized.

“Our goal is to raise the bar even higher and transform the Edmonton transit experience by focusing on major initiatives related to service, technology and infrastructure,” he said in an email.