Invictus National Flag Tour comes to Edmonton

A tour from coast to coast.

The Invictus Games National Flag Tour is making its stop in Edmonton today at 1:30 p.m at the Edmonton Garrison Military Family Resource Centre.

Before the official Invictus Games begin in Toronto, the flag has been travelling all over Canada from coast to coast.

The tour started in Vancouver and will travel all the way to Gander, N.L. before returning to Toronto on Sept. 22 as the Games kick off.

Sergeant Lorne Ford and Master Corporal Joel Gagne will be flagbearers for Edmonton.

It will be a family event with crafts, entries for giveaways, as well as snacks and refreshments. Families will also get a chance to meet Vimy the Invictus Games mascot.

The Games shine a spotlight on the sacrifices made by men and women serving their country. 90 Canadian Armed Forces veterans, who have gone through life-changing physical or mental injuries, are competing against 16 nations in 12 adaptive sports.

A total of 550 athletes will compete in archery, track and throwing, cycling, golf, indoor rowing, powerlifting, sitting volleyball and Jaguar Land Rover challenge.

The Games were started by Prince Harry who was inspired from the US-based warrior games for wounded, ill and injured military personnel.

The first two Games took place in London in 2014 and in Orlando in 2016.