'You don't have to be on guard': Men's Shed lets guys build friendships — while building sheds

Next to a half-finished shed in a park in Beacon Heights, two men are trying to drill a tempered glass bulletin board to the wall, with mixed results.

“It looks kind of crooked to me,” says Ray Vollema to his partner, Chase Yaremchuk. “Do you need some help because you're vertically challenged?”

“Hey, just because the press is here doesn’t mean I can’t snuff ya,” Yaremchuk responds, noticing a reporter frantically jotting down notes.

It’s all in good fun.

The Beacon Heights Community League’s Men’s Shed is a new city-backed project aimed at helping men build friendships, while building sheds.

Yaremchuk, program lead for the Men’s Shed, said the initiative is to support mental health among men of all ages.

The men meet, discuss their lives, learn trades skills, and hammer away at things.

“We're laid back,” Yaremchuk said. “It's definitely shown people, or at least the guys who have come out, you don't have to be on guard,” he said.

“And the added bonus is hey, there's tools here.”

Sage Senior Services is also a partner, and community navigator Amanda Harriman-Gojtan said they’re hoping to build more sheds around the city. She said there aren’t a lot of services geared specifically towards men, and pointed out that for adult men, friendships are often built at work.

She recalls how a Men’s Shed facilitator summed up how many men and women approach problems: “Women talk face to face, men talk shoulder to shoulder,” she said. “If you're retired or out of work, how do you build those relationships?”

Wayne Royer, 74, has been a member for a month and a half. The retired mechanic has mobility challenges and has been diagnosed with depression. He said he often found himself with idle time while his wife was busy with activities throughout the day.

“She has so much of it and she's gone all the time. The dog takes off and goes in the kitchen. So I'm home alone and there's only so much you can do with TV.”

Although he doesn’t take part in construction, the social interaction has provided him an outlet for his thoughts, and he feels right at home.

“I have a draw, an attraction here. The guys are the kinds of guys I hung out with all my life … I was nutty as a barrel of fruitcakes,” Royer said.

He’s enjoyed it so much, he’s started encouraging his 28-year-old son Anthony to join him.

The program is open to men of all ages, but it’s especially geared towards those who are unemployed, retired or facing mental health challenges.

Yaremchuk says the Men’s Shed has been a valuable outlet for men to open up. He remembers one recent participant who arrived and just observed quietly before deciding to participate.

“Then boom, we were just sitting outside and he started talking about family that was affecting him. He's come back ever since. So obviously it did something.”