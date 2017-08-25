Alberta UCP caucus merger brings $337,000 deficit, criticism from candidate

EDMONTON — Alberta conservative leadership candidate Doug Schweitzer says the caucus he seeks to lead needs to get its financial house in order.

Schweitzer says the new United Conservative Party won't be a credible voice for fiscal management if it can't keep its caucus out of a projected $337,000-deficit this year.

The United Conservative Party was created last month when the Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties voted to merge.

That has resulted in a duplication of staffers combined with a loss of legislature funding.

Before the merger, the two caucuses had been receiving a combined $4 million a year for staff and operations.