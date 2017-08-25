Boy found alone on Edmonton street; police seeking parents
Edmonton police are asking for the public's help to identify a little boy found wandering the streets area on Thursday afternoon.
A citizen called police after finding the child walking alone between 3 and 4 p.m. in a residential area in the city's southeast (Knottwood Road East and 13 Avenue).
Police believe the boy is between two and three years old.
He has blond hair and was wearing a maroon-coloured shirt with a dark collar when he was found.
Officers want to speak with anyone who knows the boy or his parents or caregivers.
The child was placed in the care of the Child at Risk Response Team.