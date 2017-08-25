Boy found alone on Edmonton street; police seeking parents

Edmonton police are asking for the public's help to identify a little boy found wandering the streets area on Thursday afternoon.

A citizen called police after finding the child walking alone between 3 and 4 p.m. in a residential area in the city's southeast (Knottwood Road East and 13 Avenue).

Police believe the boy is between two and three years old.

He has blond hair and was wearing a maroon-coloured shirt with a dark collar when he was found.

Officers want to speak with anyone who knows the boy or his parents or caregivers.