Family's free library stolen from yard in Edmonton

An Edmonton woman was crushed to discover that her little free library was stolen from her property in Pleasantview on Thursday morning.

Laurel Nikolai had built the canary-yellow library as a family project with her husband and two daughters.

“I felt so sad because we worked so hard on it and it was really a gift to the community,” she said.

“It was something that my children really wanted to do to share all the books that they love with our neighbours.”

Nikolai said they took up the project after her daughter broke her back and couldn’t participate in any summer activities.

The family had just moved to the neighbourhood from an area that already had three free little libraries.

“The girls really wanted to build one here because they loved visiting the libraries in our last neighbourhood and we were hoping to meet the neighbours and help build community in our new spot by building it,” she said.

“None of us can imagine why anybody would want to take a library ... Especially because the books are all there to take and they are all free, so to take our library it just seems crazy.”

It took the family two weeks to built the wooden structure and it was placed in front of their house for 10 days before getting stolen.

Nikolai said they did not report the theft to the police, as she hopes someone will just return it.