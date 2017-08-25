Loading dock fire, power outage, trigger big-scale Edmonton evacuation

EDMONTON — A significant amount of downtown Edmonton shopping and office space had to be evacuated Thursday night because of a fire.

Emergency authorities say an electrical fire broke out around 7:00 p.m. near the loading dock at the City Centre shopping mall.

The mall basement filled with heavy smoke and the utility company, Epcor, had to shut down the power.

The outage also affected the nearby TD and Oxford office towers.

No one was hurt, but it wasn't immediately clear how many people were affected by the evacuation.