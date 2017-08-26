Edmonton police seize Fazny internet site in alleged online fraud

Edmonton police say they've seized a internet domain as part of a fraud investigation.

Police say investigators received a complaint that personal financial information had allegedly been stolen and fraudulently used to make purchases.

It was alleged the information had been stolen from someone who had tried to make a purchase on a website called Fazny.

As the individual tried to make a purchase from the website, they received a number of errors indicating the payment couldn’t be processed, and later on, they noticed suspicious purchases on financial statements.

Investigators determined the complainants information had been stolen on the website, which used ads on Facebook to attract consumers using ads on Facebook.

The website was reportedly selling computer accessories, using images and product descriptions lifted directly from legitimate online retailers.

After a court order, the Canadian Internet Registration Authority, or CIRA, which manages the.CA domain on behalf of Canadians, allowed officers to seize the domain and redirect it to a server that is controlled by police.

Police are asking anyone who has information about this to call Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.