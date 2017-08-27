Edmonton businesses announce design competition

Creative Edmontonians are getting a chance to bring their ideas to life in the form of The Edmonton Project.

Five businesses have come together to start a design competition that can be brought to life as a place of attraction in Edmonton.

“We want to show what Edmonton is made of,” said Alyson Hodson, President and CEO of Zag Creative, an advertising agency.

“We are trying to create a structure or something, it’s got to be something that obviously has to be built, that talks about something that people in Edmonton are proud of.”

Hodson said the competition is open to the public and anyone can make a submission for free.

“It can anyone from a six-year-old child to a doctor to a teacher to an architect, it’s a completely open contest,” she said.

The submissions will be judged by independent designers and the winning idea will have a budget of five million dollars to build.

Hodson said they expect the money to come through fundraising, from corporate participation, sponsorship fund and crowd-funding.

She said the land for project will be secured in collaboration with the city.

Other partners of the project include Ellis Don, BDO Accounting, ATB Financial, and Kasian Architecture.