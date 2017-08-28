Alberta seeking public aid as it crafts new policies to combat racism

EDMONTON — The Alberta government is looking for more help from the public as it looks for ways to combat racism.

Education Minister David Eggen says the government has launched a new website survey to get information.

Eggen has already been meeting with several community groups to talk about racism after Premier Rachel Notley asked him in July to compile a report.

The survey runs until Sept. 22.

Eggen says his report this fall will be the springboard for new initiatives or even rules and regulations if need be.