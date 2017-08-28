Alberta seeking public aid as it crafts new policies to combat racism
EDMONTON — The Alberta government is looking for more help from the public as it looks for ways to combat racism.
Education Minister David Eggen says the government has launched a new website survey to get information.
Eggen has already been meeting with several community groups to talk about racism after Premier Rachel Notley asked him in July to compile a report.
The survey runs until Sept. 22.
Eggen says his report this fall will be the springboard for new initiatives or even rules and regulations if need be.
John Gaye, with Edmonton's Africa Centre, says the work is important because visible minorities continue to experience daily discrimination at school and at work.
