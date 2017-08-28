DNA samples confirm grizzly attacked man west of Edmonton; area closed

EDMONTON — DNA samples have confirmed the bear that mauled a man last week west of Edmonton was a grizzly.

Alberta Justice spokesman Brendan Cox says wildlife officers collected the samples from the man's clothing.

The 32-year-old man was scouting in an area in the Panther River area about 60 kilometres west of Sundre when he was attacked Thursday morning.

Police have said the bear grabbed the man by the legs while he was eating breakfast.

The man was able to get away from the bear, walk about 13 kilometres to his vehicle and drove to a lodge in the area, where he was taken to Sundre hospital in a private helicopter.

He was later transferred to a Calgary hospital, where he is being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries to his body, head and face.

Cox said the man was scouting the area before bighorn sheep hunting season started.