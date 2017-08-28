Edmonton police use of force 'necessary and proportionate' after fatal 2015 incident: ASIRT

Following an investigation into a 2015 interaction with Edmonton police that left one man dead, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has concluded that “everything that could reasonably have been done was done” to avoid a fatal outcome.

The man, 49, died after being tasered repeatedly, and then restrained for just under three minutes.

ASIRT Executive Director Susan Hughson told media Monday an autopsy concluded that the man died of "excited delirium syndrome," possibly related to drug use.

On Dec 7, 2015 police were called to the man’s home. His teenaged child was also there. Hughson, said the man was “aggressive”, acting erratically and voicing “paranoid and delusional thoughts.”

She said he had experienced similar behaviour in the past after using crystal meth.

After a previous encounter with police—five weeks prior he’d been found “paranoid and delusional” at a city casino—a psychological assessment had concluded the man had an unspecified psychosis.

Three police units arrived just before midnight, and officers could hear “yelling and screaming.” Inside, the man was holding a knife and was “frantic and aggressive.”

Meanwhile, the teenager was sitting, curled up, on the floor, and asked officers not to hurt his father. Officers first deployed their tasers, or “conducted energy weapons” to get the teen to safety.

The man started to slash his own neck with the knife, causing bleeding, and officers deployed their tasers again.

Once he was restrained and handcuffed, officers rolled him into the recovery position, and said he was “conscious and breathing.”

But after 2 minute and 55 seconds, according to witness statements and radio communications, he went into medical distress. Both EMS and police gave medical attention, and the man was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

According to ASIRT, the medical examiner did an autopsy and concluded that the location where he was tasered show that the devices “did not cause or contribute to the death.”

Instead, the medical examiner found the man died “as a result of excited delirium syndrome that was due to methamphetamine toxicity,” according to ASIRT.

Hughson said she reviewed the evidence and found that “all officers were lawfully placed and in the lawful execution of their duties.” She also found that “the force used was reasonably necessary and proportionate.”

She also said that the man posed a risk to those around him, and medical treatment wasn’t possible until he was restrained.

Hughson extended her condolences to the family and friends of the man.