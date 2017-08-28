Fringe Theatre Festival sets new ticket sales record for 11 day event

Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival raked in $1.2 million from record-setting ticket sales this year, after they wrapped up on Sunday, Aug. 27.

The festival sold 130,000 tickets as the festival grounds received 810,000 visits over the 11-day event.

“We are always looking for ways to take it to the next level and make it better for all who come,” Artistic Director Murray Utas said in a press release.

“Our job is to create a space for artists to get their work to the masses, and we think we’ve done that. We saw so many new works this year and performers from all over the world came just to entertain Edmonton.”

The festival, North America's largest Fringe, had 1600 live theatre performances at 41 venues. Buskers also performed on the festival grounds.