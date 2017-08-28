Popularity of Edmonton's 'accidental beach' stumps council

Edmonton’s "accidental beach" is drawing smiles and jeers from residents as city council tries to figure out what to do with it.

The sandy beach, created unintentionally on the North Saskatchewan River this summer by LRT construction, has been packed in recent weeks – but one councillor said its growing popularity is becoming a problem.

“I gather over the weekend it sort of got out of hand,” Coun. Ben Henderson said Monday.

“I’m getting complaints now from some people who live close by that there were lots of people down there and no place to park, and safety issues and noise and partying and things like that.”

Henderson will make an inquiry at Tuesday’s council meeting to learn more about the long-term implications of the beach, whether the city can keep it, and what that might cost.

Councillors have discussed the possibility of creating a beach for years, but now that one’s popped up near downtown without planning, it has brought up concerns around safety and liability.

“I don’t know how we respond to that, quite frankly,” Henderson said.

“We’ve never (created a beach) before because we didn’t think it was possible. We really needed something to occur naturally."

With no amenities on site, some residents have also complained about waste being left behind and people using the trails as washrooms.

Henderson worries that if the city steps in by adding amenities or lifeguards, it could open up a host of liability issues.

The decision to keep the beach would also be partly under federal jurisdiction.

But for the dozens enjoying the beach, it’s been something of an oasis in the middle of the city.

“It’s pretty cool. It’s just what Edmonton needs, right? A place to go and chill by the water,” said John Richards, who visited the beach for the first time Monday to have a picnic.

Online reviewers had scored the beach at 4.8 stars out of five Monday, and Google Maps temporarily had its location pegged as "Accidental Beach," though it was later changed to "Cloverdale Beach."

Beachgoer Amy Nordstrom said she’d love for the spot to stick around.

“The temperature of the water is pretty nice and the weather is amazing,” she said.

A spokesperson for TransEd, the company building the LRT, said the berms that created the beach are expected to be removed in late 2019 or 2020. She also said people should stay away from them, as they are part of an active construction worksite.

Henderson expects the beach will be in place at least until 2019, giving the city some time to figure out its role, although no one knows for sure.