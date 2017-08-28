Solved: The mystery of the stolen Free Little Library

Little free libraries have become an outsize phenomenon for providing books on the cheap—but the unspoken agreement is that you leave the building behind.

That's something an Edmonton man did not realize when he removed Laurel Nikolai’s little free library—building, roof, books and all—from the front of her house.

“He said it was near the sidewalk so he didn’t realize that he couldn’t take it,” Nikolai said.

She said the man had shown up at her door at 4 p.m. on Sunday and apologized for taking the library, which is designed to allow passerby to borrow or leave books as they choose.

To protect his privacy, she would not reveal who the man was.

He told her he had brought two friends with him, removed the roof and loaded it on his friend’s truck.

“For whatever reason he took it, I just felt grateful that he brought it back. I think that must have taken a lot of courage to do,” Nikolai said. “I really commend him for doing the right thing in the end.”

In return, she said he could keep the books, but he told her he wasn't much of a reader.

“He said they were wanting to get a teacup chihuahua and he thought of turning it into a dog house for his daughter when they got the dog.”

Nikolai had built the little free library with her husband and two daughters as a family project. The library was outside their new home for only ten days when it disappeared over night.

The man told her that his friend had heard on the radio about the stolen little free library and informed him about it. That's when he realized his mistake and decided to make amends.

She said she went to man’s house along with her husband and cousin and brought back the little free library where they reinstalled it Sunday night.