A chance in Hell: Grant gives Edmonton filmmaker a shot at TV success

A fire-breathing filmmaker just got a grant to make a TV show about Hell.

Former street performer Randy Brososky was one of three Edmonton artists to win the latest round of Telus Storyhive grants, which will allow him to finance a six-episode run of his comedy web series Necessary Evil.

The show follows a “low level demon” who is promoted to CEO of the underworld firm Hell LLP, and fights to overcome his personal demons – as well as real ones – to save the universe.

While it might sound grim, Brososky said at its core the show is about everyone’s personal struggle between doing the right thing and choosing the easiest path.

“Which one should you do and why should you do it and what are the consequences?” he said.

“The right thing versus the easy thing is kind of the main theme through the whole story, and the journey of the main character is along that continuum.”

Telus would not share the exact amount of each grant, but they run up to $100,000 apiece.

Brososky has developed an entire Necessary Evil universe, with several projects in the bag including a spinoff mockumentary called Recruiting Hell and a project called Hellevator, where he shot and posted 100 one-minute-long videos in one day.

“We basically shot and released a feature film on Instagram,” he said.

The Storyhive grant will allow Brososky and his team to produce the first six episodes of his TV series with a high enough production value to shop to networks and broadcasters.

Its concept grew from a show he previously toured festivals with as a member of comedy troupe The Wombats, called God: An Unauthorized Biography, which told an alternate tale of all that is holy.

“Reverse-engineering the stories and mythologies that we have has always been fascinating to me,” Brososky said. “After we did that show, I’ve been chewing for years on how to do the other side of the coin.”

If it’s a success, Necessary Evil would be Brososky’s first show to get picked up by a network.

He used to be a street performer, where he learned tricks like breathing fire and juggling knives, and today he works as a communications strategist when he’s not grinding out new scripts and story arcs for Necessary Evil – leaving him with little in the way of spare time.

“If there’s an idea that’s burning in your head enough, at some point it’s just going to grab your fingers and when you have some spare time drag you to a keyboard and say ‘Get some of this out,’ ” he said.

The 25 wining projects from Alberta and B.C. will screen on TELUS Optik TV on Demand next year.